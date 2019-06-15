A 26-year-old man, Victor Oguwa, suspected to be a fake drugs manufacturer, has been arrested by the police in Bauchi.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Kamal Datti, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Bauchi on Saturday.

He said that the police acted on a credible intelligence and raided a black sport at Gwallameji area on June 13 and arrested the suspect.

According to Datti, the police recovered 71 bottles of locally-produced codeine, 30 bottles of Tutolin, one carton of ORS used for codeine production and one pot of codeine ready for refilling.

Others, he said, included 100 empty scavenged bottles, 60 top cover of bottles and 120 product name tags.

“The case is under investigation after which the suspect will be charged to court,” he said.

The police spokesman assured that the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of crimes and criminality.

However, in an interview, the suspect denied manufacturing fake drugs, claiming that he was “set up to pay for those items not knowing what was inside and what it was meant for.

“I paid N140,000 that my friend from Onitsha asked me to pay and collect the goods before he comes from his journey, not knowing that police are coming to arrest me.

“In fact, I don’t know anything about fake drugs manufacturing; it was unfortunate he involved me in to that. ”

He appealed to the police to temper justice with mercy.