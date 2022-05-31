26 Police Officers to face investigation on harassment, extortion

The Kwara State Police Command says it has initiated an investigation against 26 officers and men over alleged harassment, intimidation and extortion.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Monday.

Ajayi said that the affected officers were attached to its Anti-Cultist and Anti-Cybercrime units.

According to him, all the officers and men have been redeployed out of the units pending the outcome of the investigation to determine their levels of culpability.

Ajayi dissociated the command from all references made regarding proceeds of crimes to senior officers by the men in the field.

He advised residents not to be scared of reporting the activities of policemen in their localities with facts and proven evidence to the command.

He promised to treat any information given with utmost confidentiality.

The spokesman said further that the command was ready to name and shame all the black sheep involved in any act capable of dragging the good name of the force in the mud.

He also urged members of the public to report any case of harassment, intimidation, extortion and brutality to the command via the following phone numbers: 08156196244, 08064242862 and 08032365122.