25th Anniversary: Obasanjo, Abiodun, Edun, others, grace remembrance of Adeosun

Finance was in focus in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, last Wednesday, as high profile personalities and top government officials joined the descendants of late Chief C.A Adeosun, to celebrate his 25th Anniversary.

Chief Adeosun was Agba Akin of Keesi Christians.

Hosts included: Nigeria’s first CFA holder, Wale Adeosun, Managing Director, Kuramo Capital, a son, in-laws, including former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and nephew, Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun as well as other financial gurus.

In his comment, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun mentioned that the Adeosuns were synonymous with finance, whilst former President Olusegun Obasanjo urged the family to continue remembering their patriarch.

Other notable guests included: Chief Bola Obasanjo; Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kunle Oluomo; Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi; Senator, representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu; former Accountant General of Ogun State, Pastor Seye Senfuye; former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Wale Omole.

Also at the event were: former Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria, Bisi Onasanya; Fatimilehin of Diya Fatimilehin and Yemi Edun of Daniel Ford International.