A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 25-year-old woman, Amina Haruna, who allegedly killed her stepson with rat poison, be remanded pending legal advice on the case.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered that the accused be remanded in a correctional centre pending advice from state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

The defendant, who lives at Maigamji Village in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State, is facing a charge of murder.

The prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on June 21 at 1pm at Maigamji Village.

Gawuna alleged that the defendant cooked food, laced it with rat poison and gave it to her co-wife (name withheld) to eat.

He added: “In the process, the co-wife did not eat from the food, but shared it among her three children and they all ate.

“The children fell sick, began to vomit and were rushed to the Danbatta General Hospital for treatment.”

He told the court that one of the children, a five-year-old boy, unfortunately died.

Gawuna said the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court adjourned the case until August 27 for mention.