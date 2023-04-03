25-year-old wanted bandit arrested, confesses to attacks

A wanted bandit, 25-year-old Sulaiman Balarabe, has been arrested by operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, Superintendent of Police Mohammed Shehu, on Sunday confirmed this in a statement.

Shehu explained that on March 29, 2023 at about 3:30am, police operatives while on patrol acted on intelligence information and arrested the suspect who was already in the wanted list of the police for banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crime against the State.

The suspect, following his arrest, has been singing like a bird, reeling out names of his partners in crime and how they carried out a series of operations, holding the state by the jugular.

Shehu said: “In the course of investigation, the Suspect confessed of series of attacks and kidnapping on different communities in Zamfara State where millions of Naira collected as ransom from the relations.

“The suspect who further confessed of bearing GPMG during their operations, mentioned some of his allied which the police detectives is working assiduously to arrest. Discreet Investigation is ongoing.”