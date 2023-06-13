25-year-old unemployed docked for allegedly playing N90,000 game with fake transfer

The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 25-year-old unemployed, Bassey Asuquo, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly playing N90,000 worth of Betnaija game without paying the money.

The defendant, a resident of No 49, Egbatedo St., Agege, Lagos, is being tried for causing breach of peace, fraud and cheating.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rachael Williams, told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 13 at 12, Aina Akera St., Agege, Lagos.

Williams said that the defendant went to a Betnaija outlet to play a N90,000 worth of game and pretended to have transferred the money to the sales girl, Mary Aloba’s account, which was later discovered to be fake.

Williams further stated that all efforts at tracing and locating the defendant proved abortive.

She said that the defendant was later sighted at Oshodi, Lagos, by the complainant and was immediately apprehended with the help of passersby.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168, 323 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, F.O. Ameen, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ameen, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 26 for mention.