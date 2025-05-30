25-year-old teacher bags life imprisonment for defiling three-year-old baby

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old teacher, Chukwunonso Okafor, to life imprisonment for defiling a three-year-old baby

Justice Abiola Soladoye convicted and sentenced Okafor to life imprisonment after she held that the prosecution has successfully proved the three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, defilement, and indecent treatment of a child against him.

Soladoye held that the survivor testified before the court and identified the convict as the man that sucked her breast and penetrated her vagina.

She said the testimony of the survivor was corroborated as she gave compelling evidence of how the convict sexually assaulted her.

According to her, all attempts by the convict to distance himself from the offences did not hold water and the convict was a pathological liar.

She said: “You descended so low by having oral sex with a three-year-old baby.

“You are everything a teacher should not be and you are barbaric.

“Upon all the evidence adduced before this court, I hereby convict you on all the three-count charges.

“You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on count one, life imprisonment on count two and seven years jail term on count three.”

The judge however said the sentencing would run concurrently and that the convict be named as a sex offender.

The State Counsel, Ibukun Ibikunle, submitted that the convict committed the offences sometime in December 2022 at Ajao Adedokun Street in Ikotun, Lagos.

Ibikunle submitted that the convict sexually assaulted the minor by putting his penis into her mouth and caused her to perform oral sex on him.

The prosecutor also told the court that the convict flogged the minor and shucked her breasts.

According to the prosecution, the offences violate Sections 135, 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

