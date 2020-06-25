A 25-year-old man, Segun Ige, who allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl, was remanded at the Correctional Centre on the orders of an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 13 in Oloje-Ekiti.

Leramo said the defendant, who lived in the neighbourhood, defiled the girl when her parents were not around.

He said the offence contravened Section 31(2) of Childs Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was not taken, however.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently adjourned the case until July 9 for mention.