25-year-old man pleads guilty of peddling 600g hemp

A 25-year-old man, Justin Clement, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a count charge of drug trafficking before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The suspect was dragged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency before the court on Wednesday in Lagos.

He admitted dealing in 600g of Cannabis Sativa (hemp) before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

The court reviewed the facts of the case as the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, tendered exhibits through an NDLEA investigating officer, Lucky Oghalifu.

He tendered a written statement of the defendant, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of the banned substance.

He urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on his plea and evidence presented by prosecution.

The judge adjourned the case until November 16 for sentencing.

According to the prosecution, the defendant committed the offence on September 28 and was arrested on a tipoff at Ghetto Corner, Lekki, Lagos, while peddling the substance..

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.