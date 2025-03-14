25-year-old man hangs self in Ogun forest

The Ogun State Police Command says it has begun investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man, Toye Dominic, who allegedly hanged himself in a forest in Alagbodagbo Village, Ijebu Igbo area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer explained that the deceased’s body was found at the scene of the incident at about 4:30pm.

She said that the incident was reported at the Ijebu Igbo Divisional Headquarters by a local hunter, Kareem Olawalose, who discovered the deceased’s body while on a hunting expedition.

Odutola disclosed that after making the discovery, Oluwalose sought help from a nearby village, where he met Joseph Dominic, the elder brother of the deceased.

She stated that the elder brother revealed that his brother had left for the farm earlier that morning, but failed to return, prompting a search by family members, which was fruitless.

She added: “Policemen and villagers on arrival at the scene, observed that the deceased had set aside his farm tools before proceeding further into the forest, where he was found hanging from a tree.

“No suicide note was found, and family members expressed shock and disbelief over the incident.

“The police have documented the scene with photographic evidence, and the body has been transferred to General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, for further examination.”

CSP Odutola pledged that the command would conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and sought support for individuals experiencing distress or emotional struggle.

She added that mental health awareness and timely intervention remained crucial in preventing such unfortunate incidents.

