The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has announced another COVID-19 related death, involving a 25-year-old male patient.

Abayomi, through his Twitter handle on Thursday, said the deceased at the time of admission at the state isolation facility was in a state of severe breathlessness.

He tweeted: “We regret to announce additional #COVID19 related death involving a 25-year-old male, who at the time of admission, was in a state of severe breathlessness.

“Total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos is now 20.”

The Commissioner added that 87 new cases of COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Lagos as at April 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 947.

Abayomi said: “The good news is that 49 additional #COVID19 survivors have been discharged following their full recovery.

“The total number of discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 187.”

Abayomi advised residents to remain committed to observing necessary precautionary measures to stop COVID-19 infection.

He urged residents to be vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in their communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos still remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infection, with 722 active COVID-19 cases.