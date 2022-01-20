25-year-old housewife commits suicide in Kano State

A 25-year-old housewife, Maryam Usman of Sheka Quarters in Kano metropolis, has committed suicide.

The development was confirmed by the Kano Police Command has confirmed, which said it occurred last week Thursday.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement: “On January 13, we received a very unpleasant report, that one Maryam Usman, a 25-year-old housewife had committed suicide.

“She had returned to her family residence in search of medical solution to her ill health. Our findings revealed that she suddenly bit her father, and after they put her into a room, she bit off her finger and broke the window louvres.

“The father informed the police during investigation that the late Maryam kept shouting that she should be allowed to go to her husband’s house to divorce paper.

“When we received an emergency call, CP Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, dispatched our officers and men to the scene, and the woman was evacuated to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.”