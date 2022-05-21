25-year-old class teacher in police net for raping 13-year-old pupil

A 25 years old class teacher at a nursery and primary school in Ago Iwoye was on the 19th of May 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state police command for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl (name withheld), who is a pupil in his class.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspect, Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe, was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother, who came to the station with the victim and reported that the suspect lured the victim to his house at Ayegbami area of Ago Iwoye after the school lesson at about 4:30 pm and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

According to the statement, the blood soaked pants of the victim was brought to the station as evidence.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy teacher was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.