25%: Obi-Datti Campaign alleges attempt to ‘doctor’ FCT results

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign has alleged that there are attempts to alter the results of the February 25, 2023 presidential election results in the Federal Capital Territory for sinister motives.

The allegation was made by the Manager of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Oseloka H. Obaze, in a statement.

In the statement on Saturday, the party warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against tampering with IRev as it concerns the FCT.

Obaze, according to the statement, spoke in a tweet on Twitter on Saturday.

He said that intelligence reaching the Campaign Office showed that INEC was trying to yield to pressure to tinker with the results of some states, including the FCT, to enable the All Progressives Congress be in good standing.

A statement from the Obi-Datti Media Office signed by its Head, Diran Onifade, quoted Obaze as saying: “According to our source, INEC is tempering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25%, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential election tribunal.

Also Read:

“It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC Candidate winner by 4 a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted.

“Mr. Obaze warns that INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the adherence to the rule of law and due process disposition of Nigerians in general and the Obidient Movement in particular for granted, but it would be courting catastrophe for them to want to pour salt into an open wound inflicted on Nigeria’s electorate.”