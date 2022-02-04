25 ISWAP Terrorists drown in river as military bombardments kill scores in Lake Chad

No fewer than 25 terrorists fleeing airstrikes of the Nigerian military have drowned in a deep river located within the Marte axis of the Lake Chad axis in the North East.

PRNigeria gathered that military fighter jets, including the Super Tucano of the Nigerian Air Force, carried out the attacks.

The jets were reported to have “aggressively” raided camps of the Islamic State of West African Province on Wednesday and Thursday in a weeklong sustained aerial attacks.

An intelligence operative embedded in the local community confirmed that camps and warehouses serving as ISWAP insurgents’ ammunition and firearms were bombed by the aircraft.

The source said: “The military jets’ bombardments were simultaneously carried out at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam, Abbaganaram and Chikul Gudu, which resulted in the explosion of the warehouses, killing several terrorists.

“However, those who survived the blast at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam fled and attempted to cross a river within the Lake Chad axis.

“It was in the process that about 25 of them got drowned.”

He further told PRNigeria that recent air offensives by troops have impacted ISWAP operational command, thwarting the group’s plans to carry out major attacks on military formations in the North East.

. PRNigeria.