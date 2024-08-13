25 feared dead in road crash in Ibadan

No fewer than 25 people have been reported dead in an accident on Tuesday along the Ojoo-Iwo Road near the Agbowo/Ajao area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

It was learnt that the accident occurred when a trailer loaded with roofing sheets collided with an 18-seater Hummer bus, a Micra taxi, and a Honda CR-V car.

According to eyewitness reports at the scene, the trailer involved in the accident experienced brake failure, causing it to collide with three other vehicles travelling in the same direction, resulting in a devastating crash.

It was gathered that some passengers have been rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

However, the motorists appealed to the Oyo State government to purchase heavy towing vehicles and ambulance buses for rescue operations in case of an emergency like it just occurred.

They also called on the contractor handling the road construction to open up the other lane that was blocked to prevent future occurrences of accidents that claimed many lives every day on the Ojo-Iwo Road expressway.

Federal Road Safety Corps officials and others were seen trying to ease the logjam which has resulted in traffic congestion along the road.

