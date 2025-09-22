24th FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles draw with Chile in friendly

Hosts Chile forced Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match played in the city of Rancagua on Saturday.

The match formed part of the preparations of both teams for the 24th FIFA U-20 World Cup finals starting seven days from now.

Ahmed Akinyele rose above everyone else in the box to head Nigeria in front in the 18th minute from a corner kick by Tahir Maigana.

Chile drew level 18 minutes later through Felipe Faúndez.

Also Read

Just a minute into the second half, goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt made two big saves to keep scores even.

Abduljelil Kamaldeen, Kparobo Arhieri, and Auwal Ibrahim came in as substitutes for Nigeria in the second period.

The Flying Eagles will take on the Australia U20 team in another friendly match on Tuesday.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']