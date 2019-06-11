Prof Quintin McKellar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hertfordshire in the UK has said that 240 Nigerian students would commenced their university education in September in the institution.

McKellar, who made disclosure on Tuesday in Lagos at a news conference, said that the university was one of UK’s largest and located just 20 minutes North of London and boasting of around 25,000 students.

He said that the school’s international status was also evident in the fact that around 6,000 students around the world were taking its courses outside the United Kingdom.

The vice-chancellor said that he was proud of the achievement of Nigerian students and would like to report that a great number of them were wonderful ambassadors of Nigeria, contributing both to research and academia.

He said that Nigerian students had consistently shown a spirit of excellence and positive can-do-demeanor.

He added that UH accepted students from Nigeria from all levels of education at the university.

McKeller said that early entry to the Nigerian market recognised the potential of MOD Education and when they set up Westerfield College, there was an agreement to recognisd the foundation programmes.

He said that Westerfield College had since built it’s reputation as good feeder institution from its broad range of foundation pathways and Cambridge A’ level.

He noted that UH was currently exploring the development of its Supported Distance Learning, a project which was infact at discussion stages with MOD Education and Westerfield College.

He said that UH had continued believe in the potential of Nigeria and the willingness to be a partner in acceleration of Nigerians development as shown in our seeking of ways to be a partner in our nationhood.

The vice-chancellor said that SDL was an innovative way of teaching of our academically intensive, world-class curricula in a fashion that helps the students get the most of their studies.