A 24-year-old woman, Medinat Ibrahim, on Wednesday was paraded by the Kwara State Police Command for allegedly conspiring with two others to arrange her kidnap to collect ransom from her family.

Briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin, CP Mohammed Bagega said on January 2 information was received from one Nurudeen Solagberu that Ibrahim of Olude Oke-Fomo area of Ilorin was kidnapped by unknown persons.

Bagega said the command received the information at some minutes past 5pm via its emergency telephone lines.

According to him, on the strength of the information, the complainant was directed to make a formal report at Oloje Police Division that has jurisdiction over the area.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed a conspiracy, so I directed the newly constituted state anti-kidnapping unit to take over the investigation.

“It was however revealed in the course of investigation that the said Medinat Ibrahim conspired with one Amudalat Wahab, her sister, to arrange for her kidnap.

“And a GTB bank account No: 0116404467, belonging to one Hammed Lekan was used to cash the ransom of N250,000 paid by the father of the suspect.

“The suspect later confessed that she needed money for something, hence she devised the fake kidnap.

“All the suspects have been arrested, exhibit recovered and case under investigation.”

Bagega advised criminals to relocate from Kwara State as the command would stop at nothing to deal with any criminal arrested no matter how highly or lowly placed.

