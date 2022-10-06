24-year-old woman docked for allegedly defrauding employer

A 24-year-old woman, Favour Ezekiel, was on Thursday, docked in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding her employer of N111,000.

The police charged Ezekiel, whose address was not given, with fraud and conversion of funds.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.30 at about 0950hrs at Odo-Ado Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant collected N111,000, from the complainant, Ajibola Yusuf, to deposit same into his bank account.

He also alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the money belonging to the complainant to her personal use.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant, who worked under the complainant, was told to deposit the money into his account but did not.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 329(3) and 302 Law of Ekiti 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the defendant, Sunday Balogun, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov.4 for hearing.