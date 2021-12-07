24-year-old man to die by hanging for killing brother

An Ado Ekiti High Court in Ekiti State on Monday sentenced 24-year-old Ebenezer Olorunleke to death by hanging for killing his own brother.

Justice Bamidele Omotoso said the prosecution had discharged the burden on Olorunleke Ebenezer and established beyond reasonable doubt the defendant was guilty as charged.

“The sentence of the count upon you is that you will be hanged by the neck until dead. May the Lord have mercy on your soul,” the judge said.

Ebenezer, who hails from Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

The offences are contrary to sections 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

They are also contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

According to the charge, Ebenezer and others, now at large, on August 29, 2019 at Abe Cocoa Area, Housing Estate, Oke-Ila, Ado Ekiti, conspired to rob his blood brother, Sunday Olorunleke, of his Bajaj Motorcycle with Registration Number ADK 100 UJ and a sum of N40,000.

At the time of the robbery, Ebenezer was armed with a knife and murdered Sunday.

One of the prosecuting witnesses, who testified before the court, said he went to the defendants house to inform him of his brother’s death.

According to him, the defendant claimed his brother was attacked by armed robbers, but he suspected the defendant was lying following the lack of coordination in his explanation.

The matter was later reported at Ologede Police Station.

When the police arrived, it was discovered that Ebenezer had sold all his properties and was about to escape with his brother’s motorcycle before he was arrested.

He later confessed to have murdered his brother.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, called five witnesses to prove his case and tendered the defendant’s confessional statements, photographs of the deceased, medical report among others, as exhibits.

The defendant spoke in his own defence through his counsel and did not call any witness.

