Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man, Godwin Akpan, for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20-year-old Down syndrome girl (Name withheld).

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, who lives at 5, Cele Avenue, Sango Ota, was arrested following a complaint by the sister of the victim, who reported at Sango Divisional Police Headquarters.

The victim’s sister said that while she sent her to go and close the gate of their house at about 6pm on July 28, 2020, the suspect, who is their close neighbour, forcefully dragged her to a room, where he had sex with her against her wish.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed committing the crime, but claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do it.

The victim has been taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment and report.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP warned that violence against women in whatever from will not be tolerated under his watch and that those with such devilish intention should have a rethink or prepare to feel the weight o the law.