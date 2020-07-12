A 24-year-old man, Badmus Folarin, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for maltreating a 10-year-old boy, Sunday David, living with his family.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO of Owode Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebutte, from a concerned neighbour to the family.

The neighbour reported through a telephone call that they were hearing the sorrowful cry of a young boy at 12, Elegushi Street, Owode Yewa, consequent upon which the DPO detailed the patrol team to the scene, where the young boy was seen lying down helplessly with serious injury all over his body.

On enquiry, it was discovered that the suspect put a knife on fire and when the knife was red hot, he applied it to the buttock of the young boy, thereby inflicting second degree burn on the boy.

On interrogation, the suspect alleged that the victim, who is living with the family, opened a tin of tea belonging to the suspect’s mother and took from it.

The victim was quickly rushed to OreOfe Hospital by the police for medical attention, while the suspect was also arrested and detained.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.