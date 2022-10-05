24-year-old final year varsity student gets five babies at a go

A 24-year-old, 400-level student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia, Oluomachi Nwojo, has been delivered of a set of quintuplets.

The student of Environmental Management, a native of Abriba in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia, was delivered of the babies on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia through caesarean section.

Oluomachi had two baby boys and three girls.

She expressed happiness at the delivery of her babies and described it as a wonderful experience.

“This is my first delivery and I am grateful to God for making me a partaker of this wonderful blessing.

“I believe God knows the best for my children; I am feeling fine and gradually recuperating from the birth of my babies.

“I am calling on the government and good spirited individuals to help me in training the babies because I cannot carry the burden alone.

“At this stage I need assistance to buy milk and other necessities for the babies,’’ she said.

Director of Protocol at the hospital, Darlington Madubuko, told newsmen that the delivery of the set of quintuplets was a first of multiple deliveries at the facility in the recent past.

“The hospital records more than 50 multiple births annually and our staff are well trained to successfully handle such cases.

“We have had quadruplets before now, but this is the first time the hospital is recording the birth of quintuplets in the recent past.

“The two male babies are in the neo-natal unit of the hospital receiving treatment and the three female babies are with their mother in the postnatal ward,’’ Madubuko said.

He added that the hospital management was pleased with the birth of the babies, adding that it further encouraged the hospital’s efforts to deliver premium services to its clients.