The Police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 24-year-old man, Olamilekan Azeez, in a Badagry, Lagos State Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening the life of one Alhaji Kamaldeen Owoyemi.

The defendant is facing a one-count of the threat to life.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 25, 2020 at about 12:05pm at Oseni Community, MTN, Araromi area of Lagos.

Okuomose alleged that the defendant threatened one Owoyemi with a cutlass.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Lazaru Hotepo, admitted the defendant to N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until January 26 for mention.