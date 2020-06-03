A real estate agent, Godknows Adolphus, has been accused by no fewer than 24 ladies of rape.

The allegation was levelled against Adolphus, also known as Yangy and said to be a student of Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, by the ladies on Twitter.

One of those who levelled the accusation said she was afraid of coming out because of stigmatisation and possible backlash on the social media.

In a message she sent to an activist, she said: “There is this guy I want you to help me warn girls to stay away from because he’s always inviting people over and raping them. I’m also among his victims; I can’t speak for some reasons or even use my handle because I can’t bare answering questions from people.

“This guy I’m talking about, we used to be friends till he raped me and his excuse was that he was tempted. Please, I want you to tell as many girls that are going to see this that the guy that calls himself Yangy is a rapist and they should beware of him.”

She said the modus operandi of Adolphus was to invite the ladies to his uncle’s house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State or any hotel so chosen, where the act would be carried out.

Another victim in a direct message to the activist, Angie, said: “I was 14 at the time and he lied to me that he was 17. He manipulated me thinking that we were in a serious relationship and forced his way on me the day I went over to see him. I told him to stop severally cause it hurt as I was a virgin but he didn’t stop. So he isn’t just a rapist but a paedophile.”

But Adolphus denied the allegations.

Writing on his Twitter handle, he tweeted: “Ordinarily, I would have ignored the rumour peddling around but for posterity sake, let me categorically say that I have no involvement in the alleged rape.

“As we all know, rape is a serious offence in the world and is something that no one can condone. I strongly stand against rape in all entirety. However, I would inform the relevant authorities concerning this allegation for my reputation.”