24 dead as flood, rainstorm affect 18, 245 in Katsina – SEMA

Twenty four persons lost their lives as flood and windstorm affected no fewer than 18, 245 people in Katsina state.

Spokesperson of the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Umar Muhammad, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina Friday.

Muhammad said that the disasters were recorded in all the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state during the 2022 rainy season.

He said that several other persons sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the natural disasters.

The agency’s spokesperson also said that 16, 625 houses were damaged by the disasters.

According to him, 1, 620 farmlands were also submerged in Kafur, Danja and Ingawa LGAs.

He said that properties and farm produce estimated to cost millions of naira were destroyed as a result of the disasters.

Mohammed said that the agency had already assessed the affected houses and farmlands in order to assist the victims.

He added that the state government would soon start distribution of relief assistance to the victims.

The spokesperson said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), would also soon distribute relief materials to the affected persons.