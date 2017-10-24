24 days to poll: Obiano promises to pay accumulated leave allowances, increase salary

The Anambra State Government says it will pay the accumulated arrears of leave allowances owed its workers in November 2017.

A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday stated that Governor Willie Obiano made the promise at the inauguration of Queens Convent Secondary School, Ifite-Awka in Awka South Local Government Area.

Obiano was quoted as having said: “You will start receiving your leave allowances from November 10, 2017.

“This is to enable you enjoy the Christmas celebration like other Nigerians.”

The promise is coming with less than one month to the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for November 18.

The governor further announced that every worker would receive a bag of rice among other benefits before Christmas.

He said: “Next year, there will be general increment in salaries of Anambra workers.

“We are doing all these to promote the welfare of workers in the state.”

Obiano said the first and second batch of promotion of workers in the state would soon be released.

He said teachers and other civil servants would equally get their due benefits alongside other workers.

The governor said that he would not relent in his fight against malpractice and other social ills, which according to him, has crippled the education system.

Obiano said: “The primary and secondary schools are basic foundations which determine the future of people and the society and we must get it right for our nation to develop.”

Obiano explained that the essence of handing over schools to missions in Anambra was to give proper orientation and re-orientation to the younger generation.

He said that previous generations embraced corruption and impunity due to lack of proper orientation.

He said: “Mission schools will instill morals and effective standard of living. Those trained by missionaries have morally-defined characters that depict excellence and high level of virtue.

“I will continue to provide every facility that will encourage learning.”

He appealed to private individuals to invest in education in order to sustain the tempo of learning in the state.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said the essence of establishing the school was to ensure proper moral upbringing of the youths.