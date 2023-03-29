24 bag first class as Tech-U is set for second graduation

Twenty-four students will graduate with first class on Friday, March 31st, when the First Technical University, Ibadan, will hold its second convocation ceremony. According to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Adesola Ajayi, it will graduate a total of 165 students from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences.

Ajayi notes that the convocation is coming as scheduled in the academic calendar, underscoring the fact that Tech-U, as the school is fondly called, is on the course of piloting a sound technical educational system anchored on innovations and technologies towards driving development in Oyo State in particular and Nigeria at large.

Nigeria’s premier technical university, Tech-U was established by the state government to bridge the skill gap between competences of varsity graduates and industry requirements through a blend of theory, practical and hands-on experiences.