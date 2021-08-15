24 athletes depart for World Junior Athletics Championship 

Twenty-four athletes departed Abuja on Sunday for Nairobi, Kenya to participate in the World Junior Athletics Championship scheduled for August 17th- 22nd.

They are to be joined by four others from the United States.

According to the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Chief Tonobok Okowa; “This is another unique opportunity for a new set of young athletes to prove their talent at the world level. They are to be joined by four others from the United State

Once they do well, it would be a great transition from the more established ones to the new generation. These are a new generation of Nigeria track and field. It’s an opportunity for some of the Athletes who missed out from the just concluded Tokyo Olympics to show case their talents.

“Nigeria should be hopeful that these sets of young athletes will bring medals from the World Athletics Championships in Kenya.”

The event scheduled for the Nyayo Sports Complex, Nairobi will see 973 athletes participating in 44 events.