The Lagos State Police Command said it arrested a total of 234 robbers, and 343 cultists between January and March, 2021. It also recovered a total of 235 arms and 265 ammunitions within the period.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while giving a rundown of the achievements of the command.

According to him, a total of 75 robberies were foiled within the same period, while 232 stolen vehicles were recovered.

He said the command also treated 91 rape/defilement cases and a total of 532 people were arrested for traffic offences.

The police chief also paraded 132 suspects for sundry crimes, including armed robbery, cultism, traffic robbery, child stealing, among others.

Odumosu added that as part of efforts to secure both public and private schools in Lagos State, the command has designed an Operation Order to cater for the deployment of personnel, surveillance, patrol and strict monitoring of schools’ and students’ activities across the state.

He said the command has also established a synergy between the schools, parents, communities and other security agencies in the state on the need to improve on the existing security architecture in various schools with a view to forestalling any attacks or ugly incidents.

He stressed that the command would do everything necessary to ensure that the concept of community policing is acceptable and practicable in Lagos State to incorporate all and sundry into policing and security architecture of the state with a view to improving on the general security and public safety of Lagos State.