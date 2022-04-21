23-year-old woman dies after husband rips her stomach open

A 23-year-old mother of two, Mercy Samuel, has been allegedly killed by her husband, Matthew Samuel, in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The State Project Officer, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, Jummai Madaki, made this known.

Madaki, who tried to get support for Mercy, demanded for justice for the deceased.

She said: “There had been some violence against her in the past, as confirmed by her family but the husband’s family denied any violence.

“The man ripped open her tummy, removed her intestine and cut it before he disappeared with her phone, so she could not call for help.

“They live in a small apartment, so I wonder why no one heard her scream.

“We were told help did not come until the early hours of Monday, when she was rushed to the hospital and was placed on oxygen.

“An informant called my attention to the incident and we raise the alarm. Surprisingly, the matter was not reported to the Police.

“We were told by her parents that even as recent as last year, she was home due to some issues but the husband’s people came to beg and she went back.”

The Plateau State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo, who also visited the deceased family house in Gyel, Jos South, expressed sadness over the incident and assured the family that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

Sambo said: “The Police has been informed and action has commenced, ensuring the young girl gets justice.”