23-year-old secondary school leaver arrested with two guns in Edo

In a shocking incident, Operatives of Edo State Police Command have arrested a 23 year-old secondary school leaver, Rukevwe George, for allegedly being in possession of firearms at a location in Benin, the state capital.

It was learnt that the suspect attended Baptist Medical Center Secondary School, Eku, Delta State.

He was arrested with one automatic foreign-made double barrel gun and one locally-made single-barrel gun.

While speaking with journalists, Rukevwe, who was dressed in military camouflage, alleged that the guns belong to his host, Ralph, now on the run.

Rukevwe, however, could not explain how he acquired the military uniform.

The State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, who paraded him with other suspects, disclosed that there has been a spike in criminality in the state in recent times.

Adegboye said Rukevwe, during questioning, confessed and a search was later carried out which led to the recovery of the two gums.

“He accepted that the two guns were given to him by the person who hosted him. Our operatives have been on the trail of the suspect and the lọng arms of the law will soon catch up with him.

“He is yet to give a satisfactory explanation as to what he does in military camouflage.

“But, we know that this is the kind of person that will disguise and you think he is a military personnel, and he uses it to commit some unimaginable crimes under whatever guise,” he noted.

The Edo CP however assured that the fleeing suspect would soon be arrested and prosecuted with his brother.