23-year-old man arrested over girlfriend’s death in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the suspect committed the offence on Friday at about 8:00 pm in the Ijedodo, Isheri-Osun area of the state.

Hundeyin explained that a neighbour reported the incident at the Isheri-Osun Police Divisional Station.

“The neighbour said he saw the suspect beating his girlfriend in his room for reasons yet to be determined.

“A few minutes later, the suspect screamed for help. On reaching his apartment, the neighbour found the girlfriend lying unconscious on the bed, with visible marks of violence on her body.

“She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Ijegun, where the doctor on duty confirmed her dead,” Hundeyin said.

The police spokesperson stated that detectives were immediately dispatched to both the crime scene and the hospital, where the corpse was inspected and photographed.

He added that the body had been deposited at a morgue in Yaba for an autopsy, while the suspect remained in custody for questioning. Investigations are ongoing.

