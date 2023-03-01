23-year-old in court for damaging bank property

A 23-year-old man, Ezekiel Olamilekan, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging the full front glass of United Bank for Africa, Mulero, Dopemu branch, Lagos State.

Olamilekan, with others still at large, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and malicious damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant along with others at large maliciously damaged the full front glass of UBA Bank, Mulero branch.

Kokoye said that the value of the said property was yet to be ascertained.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 411 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

The presiding Magistrate, Sakirat Obasa, admitted the defendant to bail of N100,000 and two reliable sureties.

Obasa adjourned the case until March 20 for mention.