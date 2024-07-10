23-year-old boy arrested for stabbing mother to death in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old boy, simply identified as Samson, for stabbing his quinquagenarian, (50s) mother in Obiaruku, Delta State.

According to reports, Samson was initially sent to Asaba, the state capital of Delta, to learn a trade after his secondary school.

However, he was sent back a few months later after joining a group of boys involved in drugs, which affected his brain.

It was gathered that he was brought back to Obiaruku, where his mother took him to a native mental health facility for treatment.

Speaking on the incident that occurred yesterday, an eyewitness who claimed anonymity explained to Vanguard, “They live on Jehovah Street, Obiedike close to my shop. The mother is her 50s but certainly not up to 60.

“At around 5 a.m., the mother came outside and saw her son, Samson, smoking. She confronted him, telling him it was too early. Perhaps she shouted at him.

“Then Samson went inside, brought out a knife, and stabbed his mother. The elder brother, who is a sickle cell patient, was the one who shouted, which made people enter the compound because the gate of the compound was still locked as at then.”

Eyewitness who lived in the neighbourhood further explained to Vanguard via phone call that the boy had been addicted to drugs since his return from Asaba.

They further stated that operatives of the state police came to arrest Samson while he was standing close to the corpse of his mother.

As of press time, the Spokesman to the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, could not be contacted for confirmation as his number was busy throughout.

However, a text message both on WhatsApp and SMS was sent to him, and no response was received at the time of writing this report.

