23-year-old apprentice electrocuted in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that a 23-year-old apprentice, Jonathan Emmanuel, had been electrocuted at a welding workshop at Asimolowo area of Ifo in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement she issued to newsmen in Ifo on Friday.

Odutola explained that the incident was reported at Ifo Divisional Police Headquarters on March 6, 2024 at about 6pm by Abah Emmanuel, father of the deceased.

The victim ‘s father stated that he received information from one Azeez Salami, a truck driver and the deceased’s master, about his son’s electrocution.

According to her, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested three individuals in connection with the tragic electrocution of Jonathan at a welding workshop in the Asimolowo area of Ifo.

The Chief Superintendent of Police said: “Immediately after receiving the report, police officers were drafted to visit the scene rendering assistance of evacuation to General Hospital, where the attending doctor confirmed the victim was Brought In dead.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Oladokun Johnson, a welder, was working on a container at his workshop, using a welding machine with an exposed live wire.

“At the time of the incident, Olaleye Kamaldeen, the owner of an Iveco truck with registration number T 7146 LA, had arrived with a mini bus carrying about ten truck rims for offloading.”

Odutola explained that while Azeez Salami (truck driver), Olaleye Kamaldeen (truck owner), and Jonathan (victim) were rolling the rims towards the truck, one of the rims came into contact with the exposed wire, resulting in the victim’s immediate electrocution.

She said that following the incident, police operatives recovered the welding machine and exposed wire as exhibits while the welder, truck owner, and driver have been arrested and are currently in custody as investigations continue.

Odutola added that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

She said that the Ogun State Police Command strongly advises business owners and artisans to prioritise workplace safety measures to prevent such tragic and avoidable incidents.

