23 secrets of making global impact, by Joseph O. Fakorede

One great Author said: “The purpose of life is a life of purpose.” There is no doubt about the fact that we are all created to be of service to each other.

Play your role and I play my role. That is how God designed our life to operate.

If you are truly serious about making impact in this world that we live in, then

you have to consider the following:

1) Do the good you can, in all the ways you can, as long as ever you can!

2) Fulfill the responsibility that you are given at your place of work or give yourself some responsibilities if you are in your own business.

3) Mingle or associate with responsible people.

4) Be fearless and courageous among friends, business colleagues and when faced

with dangers.

5) Be part of worthy causes. Get identified with life enhancing endeavours.

6) Be friendly and nice to all. Be wise enough to know that everybody is dealing with an issue.

7) Learn everyday, everywhere and from everyone.

8) Become a helper to the helpless.

9) See that nicety oozes out of you regularly even to animals.

10) Let your smiles be more than your frowns.

11) Be loyal to the authority, to your family, employer, employees, neighbours, colleagues, friends, spouse, etc.

12) Be morally sound – what goes around comes around.

13) Take care of your health, physicality and spirituality.

14) Be busy on your vision and goal that you don’t know that time is going.

15) Listen to your instincts and work on instructions received.

16) Take good advice and ignore the bad ones.

17) As much as you can, let your marriage work.

18) Don’t always allow people to decide for you. Let your decisions be final.

19) Always see the need to touch the world.

20) Live as if you are going to die tomorrow, learn as if you are going to live for ever.

21) Get to the level of understanding that whatever anyone has done you can do, is for good.

22) Let God be your alpha and omega. The beginning and the end.

23) Finish what you start. Winners never quit and quitters never win.

See you at the top.

Ambassador Fakorede, also known as Mr Motivator, can be reached at 08036720082.