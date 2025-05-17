22nd NSF: Shettima for games opening ceremony

The crème de la crème of Nigerian sports will converge in Abeokuta this weekend, as the nation’s foremost multi-sport event, the National Sports Festival (NSF), kicks off in grand style.

The 22nd National Sports Festival , dubbed “Gateway Games Ogun 2024,” will open with a colourful ceremony that promises cultural splendour and athletic excellence.

Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima will formally declare the Games open, marking the commencement of two weeks of national unity through sport.

The spirit of patriotism, unity, and celebration—hallmarks of the National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973—will once again come alive as Ogun State plays host, following its memorable hosting in 2006.

Ogun State Governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the nation that the state is fully prepared to host athletes, officials, and guests from across the country.

The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, emphasized that the National Sports Festival is not merely a tradition but a strategic platform to discover emerging talents and strengthen national unity through the power of sport.

This year’s edition breaks new ground with the introduction of a symbolic “38th state”—the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA)—a team of exceptional young talents competing independently to spotlight Nigeria’s future champions.

Over 10,000 athletes from all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and the IJA team will compete in 33 sports, making this edition one of the most extensive in the festival’s rich history. It stands as a celebration not just of athletic talent, but of the enduring spirit of the Nigerian people.

Beyond the competition, Gateway Games Ogun 2024 will showcase Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage. From the pageantry of the opening and closing ceremonies to daily exhibitions of traditional music, dance, and art, the festival promises to be a grand celebration of the nation’s identity.

Events will take place across multiple venues, including the Alake Sports Centre, MKO Abiola Stadium, Remo Stars Stadium, and other key facilities. The Games Village will be hosted at Babcock University, providing a comfortable and secure environment for athletes and officials.

As Abeokuta welcomes the best of Nigerian sports and culture, the 22nd National Sports Festival stands as a powerful reminder of what the nation can achieve through shared passion, pride, and purpose.

