228 buildings, 336 families impacted by rainfall in Lagos — NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency said that an assessment of rainfall in Lagos State between May 1 and 15, 2023 showed that 228 buildings and 336 families were impacted in various degrees.

This was contained in statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Lagos State office.

In the statement on Monday, Farinloye said that major occurrences of May 1 and 15 recorded serious wind/rain storm without any casualty or fatality, but with attendant damages of public and private buildings.

He said that NEMA carried out assessment of Agboyi 1, Agboyi 2, Agboyi 3 and Odo Ogun communities in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, which had about 130 houses either partially or fully affected with about 228 families involved in the incident that occurred on May 1.

According to him, the incident of May 15 affected about 98 buildings in Agege, Ifako Ijaye, Ikola, Isale Aboru and Oke Ishagun, located in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, with about 108 families affected.

He added that about 13 electric poles were affected in the areas.

Farinloye urged Nigerians to exercise utmost restraint on their activities, especially during working hours.

He said: “Children must not be allowed to play outside or sent on errand hours before rainfall.

“School authorities must be protective and train the children to hide under their furnitures to protect them from the effect of falling objects.

“We must avoid taking refuge under temporary structures and trees.”

Meanwhile the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the May 14 rain came with heavy winds that destroyed the roof of some buildings around Ijegun, Ikotun-Igando LCDA in the state.

—