A 22-year-old woman, Ozioma Ike, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing the sum of N1.850 million.

Ike, whose residential address was not given, is charged for stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, the defendant allegedly stole the sum of N1.850 million belonging to the complainant, Samuel Obinna.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offence about 8:30am at 4, Osondu Street, Aluminum Village, Dopemu, Agege, a Lagos suburb.

The prosecutor submitted that the complainant suspected the defendant to have stolen the money and reported the case to the Police.

The Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the alleged offence violates Sections 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 and attracts three years’ jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 18 for mention.