An Upper Area Court in Makurdi, Benue State on Tuesday ordered that a 22-year old businessman, Mtagher Kena, who allegedly murdered his 18-year-old girlfriend be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre.

The judge, Rose Iyorshe, did not take the plea of the young businessman because her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Kena, who lives in Akpehe Village, Makurdi, is charged with Culpable Homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until August 7 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Veronica Shaagee, told the court that one Ayughtse Aondona of Logo 1, Makurdi reported the matter on June 7 at the ‘E’ Division Police Station.

He alleged that the complainant reported that Kena murdered his 18-year-old daughter in Makurdi.

The prosecution alleged that Kena poisoned the deceased and she became unconscious.

Shaagee alleged that the 18-year-old girl later died at Saint Theresa Hospital, Makurdi.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed for an adjournment.