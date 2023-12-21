22-year-old man steals employer’s N22m, faces prosecution

A 22-year-old man, Boluwatife Aina, who allegedly stole the sum of N22 million from his employer, on Thursday, appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on July 5 at Shops 7 to 12, Omoroga Shopping Mall, Omoroga market, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole the cash sum of N22 million, belonging to his employer, Folahan Olanike.

The prosecutor said that the defendant did not remit the said money into the complainant’s account.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287(10) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the police.

The Magistrate, K.A. Ariyo, granted him bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to Lagos Government.

She also said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

Ariyo, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 22, 2024 for mention.