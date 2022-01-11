22-year-old man stabs 30-year-old elder brother to death, flees

The Jigawa State Police Command says it is hunting for a 22-year-old man, Alfred Julius, who allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death in Sabuwar Takur area of Dutse.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspect, a resident of Sabuwa Takur, took to his heels after he allegedly stabbed his 30-year older brother, identified as Augustine Julius, on January 5, 2022.

He said: “On January 5, 2022 at about 2200hrs, information was received by the police that there was a wounded victim taken to Rashid Shekoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse, who died while receiving treatment.

“On receipt of the report, policemen swung into action and moved to the hospital.

“On their arrival, it was gathered from the deceased’s father, one Julius Ochai, aged 65, of Sabuwar Takur, Dutse Local Government Area (LGA), that on the same date at about 1900hrs, his two sons, Alfred Julius, 22, the suspect and his elder brother, Augustine Julius, 30, the deceased, were involved in a fight.

“That during the fight, Alfred stabbed Augustine with a knife in multiple places, as a result of which he sustained grievous injuries and died while receiving treatment.”

Shiisu said that the doctor on duty confirmed the victim dead and a postmortem was conducted on the body.

The PPRO further said efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.

According him, relatives of the victims are assisting the police with vital information that can lead to Alfred’s arrest.