Twenty-two Soldiers and seven policemen were among no fewer than 310 Nigerians killed in May following the insecurity in the country, a report by a media tracking group, Nigeria Mourns, has revealed.

According to the report released in Abuja on Thursday, Zamfara, Borno and Katsina States topped the list of the States affected by the nationwide insecurity.

The breakdown revealed that Zamfara lost 67 persons to banditry; Borno State 64 to the Boko Haram insurgency; and Katsina 51 to banditry and kidnapping.

Other affected states included Taraba, 29; Jigawa 26; Rivers, 18; Plateau and Edo, 12 each; Ebonyi five; Ogun four; and Lagos, Delta and Kogi States one each.

The report said: “Despite claims of control over insecurity by security heads and the President, several attacks from insurgents, bandits, cultists and herdsmen, among others, have occurred, leaving a host of casualties and reported deaths of 310 citizens.

“Even more worrisome is the fact that citizens have lost confidence in the ability of the government to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens, and as they continue to live in fear of attacks; many have taken to securing arms to protect themselves.

“The recurring violent incidents bring to mind several questions, among which are: why do these attacks abound despite the deployment of security personnel to troubled areas of the country? How useful are the intelligentsia of the security forces to the prevention of these mass atrocities?”