22 Eagles arrive camp, begin training for Poland

Technical and backroom staff, alongside six players opened the camp on Monday, but the facility exploded into life with the arrival of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Elderson Echiejile, Stephen Eze, Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Joel Obi, John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi, Uche Agbo and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Moses on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles’ Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Wroclaw has become a beehive of activities following the arrival of 22 players and the beginning of training sessions on Tuesday.

The team trained twice on Tuesday, with the same schedule for Wednesday, before Thursday’s training at match time inside the Municipal Stadium in Wroclaw.

The match kicks off at 8.45pm (Nigeria and Poland are on same time zone) on Friday.

Friday’s showdown inside the 43,000-capacity stadium formally opens the first phase of the Super Eagles’ preparation for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals, taking place in the Russian Federation from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

After Tuesday’s game with Serbia in London, the three-time African champions will play a send forth match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Nigeria, before flying back to London for a prestige clash England’s Three Lions at Wembley on June 2.

Four days later, they come up against the Czech Republic at their final training camp in Austria, and another friendly game is on the cards before the squad jets out to the World Cup finals on June 11.

Nigeria’s team base camp at the 21st FIFA World Cup finals is located in Yessentuki, Stavropol territory in the southern region of the Russian Federation.