$21,000 Scam: HEDA calls for suspension of NIOB accused member 

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has issued a formal request to the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) to suspend one of its members, Adekunle Onabekun.

HEDA in a press release disclosed that Onabekun deceived unsuspecting participants by falsely claiming to facilitate quick membership into the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) in the United Kingdom, in exchange for a maximum payment of N10,000,000:00 ($21,000).

In a letter addressed to Bldr. (Prof) Yohana Izam, the National President of NIOB, HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, highlighted the report published by ThisDay newspaper titled “How Builder Impersonated UK Institute, Scammed Government, Investors in Award Racketeering.”

The letter disclosed that Onabekun organized a program called “CIOB Nigeria Meet 2023” using a registered business name, CIOB Nigeria HUB, with BN number: 870626.

According to the letter, “It was reported that Mr. Onabekun, under the pretense of facilitating quick membership of Nigerian Builders with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) UK, organized the program and encouraged unsuspecting participants to part with a maximum of N10,000,000:00 ($21,000).”

Investigations conducted following the report have revealed that the CIOB (UK) had no knowledge of the program and did not endorse any fraudulent activities associated with it.

Expressing concern over the matter, HEDA demanded the immediate suspension of Adekunle Onabekun’s membership pending the conclusion of the NIOB’s investigation. The organization further emphasized that upon the investigation’s completion, appropriate sanctions should be imposed, and Onabekun should be reported to the Nigeria Police Force for diligent prosecution.

Commending the NIOB’s executive members for their proactive response to address the fraudulent act, HEDA assured the public that they will closely monitor the case until a logical conclusion is reached, which includes the necessary sanctions and prosecution of Adekunle Onabekun.

As a leading anti-corruption organization, HEDA remains committed to upholding ethical standards and advocating for human rights, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria. They strongly condemn deceptive practices and emphasize the need for swift action and accountability in such cases.