21 years after, Zik’s wife begs for completion of her husband’s burial ground

Prof. Uche Azikiwe, the wife of late former President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, has appealed to the Federal Government and other public figures in the South East to ensure the completion of her husband’s burial ground.

Azikiwe died on May 11, 1996 at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu, Enugu State, after a protracted illness.

He was buried in his native hometown, Onitsha.

Azikiwe was the first civilian president of Nigeria.

However, at the 75th birthday anniversary of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on Saturday, Prof. Azikiwe, who spoke on behalf of other former First Ladies of Nigeria, said something needs to be done to ensure the completion of her late husband’s burial ground

According to her: “Something urgently needs to be done to ensure the completion of my late husband’s burial ground.

“They should care for us, they should listen to us and help us I beg you in the name of Jesus.”

Prof. Azikiwe, who praised Iwuanyanwu for his contributions to humanity, said the frontline politician deserved the best.

She recalled how Chief Iwuanyanwu tarred their compound when Dr. Sam Mbakiwe was alive.

Other First Ladies present at the birthday celebration of were Dame Patience Jonathan and Victoria Aguyi-Ironsi.