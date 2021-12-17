21-year-old timber contractor allegedly defrauds three clients of N2.2m

A 21-year-old timber contractor, Anu Adewale, was docked on Friday before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly defrauding three clients of a total of N2.2 million.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum from his clients with a promise to supply them timber, but failed to do so.1

The prosecutor said that the alleged fraud took place on June 27 at 4pm at Ajagba in Irele Magisterial District of Ondo State.

Orogbemi said that the defendant collected N1 million from Akanji Timothy, N740,000 from Ajadi Abdeen and N480,000 from Taofeek Adebiyi.

The defendant, whose address was not given, however, pleaded not guilty to charge of fraud.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, adjourned the case until December 21 for substantive hearing.

He granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.