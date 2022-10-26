21-year-old son nabbed for allegedly killing 70-year-old father

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, who allegedly killed his 70-year-old father.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said the Abule Egba Police Division got a report of the alleged murder from the wife of the victim, who is also the mother of the suspect, on Saturday.

He said that the report revealed that at 3:40am on Saturday, the suspect used a sharp object to kill his father in his (father’s) room.

He added: “The complainant stated further that on getting to the General Hospital, Oke-Odo, the deceased was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“The scene of crime has been visited by the police and the corpse taken to Isolo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect has been moved to the Homicide Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for investigation.”